Seattle Mariners' Dominic Canzone Has Epic Bat Flip and Reaction After Big Home Run
Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone announced his presence on the roster in a big way on Monday night, hitting a mammoth game-tying home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Trailing 4-2, Canzone hit a 450-foot home run to right field, sending the internet into a frenzy with his epic bat flip and reaction.
Now, unfortunately, the Mariners ended up losing the game in the bottom of the 11th inning thanks to a walk-off grand slam from Josh Naylor, but it was still a great moment for Canzone, who had been re-called from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day.
Canzone had been raking at Tacoma prior to his call-up. The 27-year-old is hitting .296 with 13 homers and 36 RBIs. He's also got a .360 on-base percentage down on the farm. In the majors, he's still just a .207 hitter with 15 homers and 40 career RBIs, but he certainly has the tools to add to the offense. The team designated outfielder Leody Taveras for assignment, allowing Canzone to re-join the roster, so he figures to get some real playing time over the next few weeks.
The Mariners and Diamondbacks will be back in action on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. The Mariners will send Logan Evans to the mound against Brandon Pfaadt. Evans has been re-called from Triple-A because of an injury issue with Bryce Miller, who is headed back to the injured list because of elbow discomfort.
The Mariners are 33-32 on the season.
