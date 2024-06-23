Mariners' Double-A Affiliate Releases Sick Bobblehead of M's Speedster
Seattle Mariners' outfielder Jonatan Clase, who is currently in Triple-A but has had two separate stints with the M's this year, had an incredible bobblehead night on Saturday at Double-A Arkansas.
The Travelers released 1,000 Clase bobbleheads to fans on Saturday and the result was a pretty awesome ballpark giveaway.
The Man of Steal is ready for tonight -- are you?
With our friends @fabandt, we’re giving out Jonatan Clase bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans through the gates! Gates open at 5:05 PM.
Clase loved the bobblehead as well, commenting on "X" with a fire emoji and a "let's go"
Clase stole 62 bases for the Travelers last season in 108 games, leading the Texas League in steals. He hit .222 in Arkansas with 13 homers and 51 RBI as well, earning a spot in the MLB Futures Game. He moved up to Triple-A to start this season and has played 15 games with the Mariners as well.. He's back down in Triple-A getting regular playing time and is hitting .282 for Tacoma.
He is ranked the No. 10 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com.
Here's a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Speed will always be Clase’s calling card, and coupling those wheels with improved route running should allow him to play center field in the Majors on days where Julio Rodriguez needs a break. His floor over the next 18-24 months might be in the neighborhood of Taylor Trammell, who hasn’t yet established himself in the Majors but has shown flashes. And his ceiling would be an everyday player who might give up a little in the batting average department but makes up for it by drawing walks and running into some power while playing good defense.
At the major league level, the Mariners play the Marlins on Sunday at 10:40 a.m. PT.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Gilbert now only pitcher in American League putting up these massive numbers
2) Beloved former Mariners player hits special personal milestone on Friday