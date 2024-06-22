Beloved Former Seattle Mariners' Slugger Hits Huge Personal Milestone on Friday
Congratulations are in order for former Seattle Mariners' slugger Carlos Santana, who hit a huge personal milestone on Friday night while playing for the Minnesota Twins.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN on social media:
Sneaky cool milestone: Carlos Santana is playing his 2,000th game tonight -- only the 251st player MLB history to reach that threshold. He is second among active players in games behind Andrew McCutchen. Santana's productivity hasn't slowed, either: He leads Minnesota with 12 HR.
The 38-year-old Santana is hitting .247 for the Twins this year with the 12 homers and 38 RBI. He's posted a .774 OPS and offers the ability to hit from both sides of the plate.
Santana played for the Mariners for a little more than half a season in 2022 and instantly helped change the culture around the organization. Known as a great clubhouse presence, his infectious personality spurred the 'celebration dance' after victories and helped the M's break the drought in that 2022 season. He also hit a massive home run in the wild card series that year against the Toronto Blue Jays, which the Mariners won in two games.
Overall, he's in his 15th major league season with the Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers and Twins. A former All-Star, he's a lifetime .242 hitter with 313 homers and 1,049 RBI.
Given that the Twins are currently in a wild card position in the American League, he very well could get another chance to play in October.
