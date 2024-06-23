Logan Gilbert is Now the Only Pitcher in American League to Have These Elite Numbers
The Seattle Mariners bested the Miami Marlins 9-0 on Saturday afternoon as Logan Gilbert dominated once again on the mound.
The lanky righty went 8.0 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out six. In moving to 5-4, he lowered his ERA to 2.71 for the season. He's also making a legit case for his first inclusion on the American League All-Star team.
It's been a special year for Gilbert, who is also in an exclusive club with regards to the American League.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Logan Gilbert is the only pitcher in the AL to rank inside the Top 10 in each of the following categories:
106.1 IP (1st)
0.89 WHIP (1st)
.196 Opp. Avg. (4th)
99 SO (6th)
2.71 ERA (7th)
The Mariners are 45-34 on the season and part of the reason why is because of the work of Gilbert, who has continuously given the M's a chance to win nearly every time he's taken the mound. He pairs with Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller to make perhaps the best starting rotation in all of baseball.
Gilbert has now made 104 career starts since debuting in 2021, going 37-22 with a 3.57 lifetime ERA. He helped the M's get to the playoffs in 2022 and is working to help them get there again this year.
Seattle will finish out the series with Miami on Sunday morning. First pitch is set for 10:40 a.m. PT. Miller (6-5) takes the mound against Kyle Tyler, who will be making his second appearance of the year.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Cal Raleigh shows accountability in loss on Friday
2) Beloved former Mariners player hits special personal milestone on Friday