Seattle Mariners Drop 3-Game Series, Lose 10-2 to Milwaukee Brewers
SEATTLE — A series of mistakes cost the Seattle Mariners in a 10-2 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners dropped the series, fell to 54-48 on the season and moved backtracked to six games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. The M's had a half-game lead for the second AL Wild Card spot after the loss.
"Obviously a tough one today," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "One you turn the page on quickly, heading out on the road. Anaheim becomes the target now. ... They found holes today. And when you help them with that, it's gonna hurt you a little bit."
The Mariners and Brewers stayed equally matched through the first third of the game.
Milwaukee struck first in the top of the second with three straight hits. The third was a two-run double from Blake Perkins that gave the visitors a 2-0 lead.
Seattle responded promptly in the bottom of the second. Dominic Canzone brought home Jorge Polanco with an RBI double and Ben Williamson brought home Canzone with an RBI single. Those pair of hits knotted the game 2-2.
The Brewers pulled away for good in the fourth inning. A fielding error committed by shortstop J.P. Crawford put the lead-off hitter, Isaac Collins, on base. It snowballed from there.
Collins moved to second on a wild pitch. Two at-bats later, Anthony Seigler was hit by a pitch to give Milwaukee two runners on with two outs.
Joey Ortiz, Brice Turang and William Contreras rattled off three consecutive run-scoring hits to pull the Brewers in front 5-2.
Milwaukee scored five more runs from the fifth-through-seventh innings for the eventual final of 10-2.
Castillo was pulled after the fifth inning. He finished with seven strikeouts, one hit batter and six runs (three earned) on 10 hits in five innings pitched.
"I think errors are part of the game, even the hit-by-pitch," Castillo said in a postgame interview via interpreter Freddy Llanos. "Obviously wasn't by intention. ... I think, especially with this team, you try to do your best to just focus and walk in. But a team like this, that does like to make contact, I felt like every ball that they hit went right to a spot where there was no players there. You just got to give credit to them."
Wilson and several Mariners players highlighted the Brewers' aggressive approach at the plate throughout the series. The M's also mentioned they could use the high ground ball rate against their opponents.
Crawford was tested with several grounders at shortstop Wednesday. He was unable to cleanly field or outright missed multiple balls hit his way.
"He has played so well for us at short and always plays so well for us there," Wilson said. "Couple balls today that were hit hard, and some really tough chances. They found some holes, and that's kind of the way it was today. ... Today was just a frustrating day all-around, I think. And I think we're all kind of frustrated at this point. Another reason why we move forward."
Seattle finished its six-game homestand 3-3 and will now head on the road for a seven-game road trip, beginning with the first of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at 6:38 p.m. PT on Thursday at Angel Stadium. Logan Evans will start for the Mariners and Yusei Kikuchi will start for the Angels.
