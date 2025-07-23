Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Crosses Major Career Milestone in Latest Win
SEATTLE — Tuesday was arguably the best start of the season for Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert.
The Opening Day starter struck out 10 batters and allowed just two hits and no free bases in 6.1 innings pitched in the Mariners' 1-0 win against the Milwaukee Brewers.
It was the first time since Opening Day (March 27) that Gilbert went through the six innings. Gilbert missed almost two months with a right flexor strain, landing on the injured list from April 26-June 16.
Gilbert also reached a major career milestone and joined a list including two of the best pitchers in Seattle history.
Gilbert reached 800 career strikeouts with his first fanned batter of the game. He struck out Brice Turang — the first batter he faced — to reach that mark.
Gilbert reached that milestone in 134 career starts, making him the third-quickest Mariner to do so. Randy Johnson reached 800 strikeouts with Seattle in 129 games, and Mark Langston achieved that feat in 133 games. Gilbert is the seventh pitcher in franchise history to reach 800 strikeouts.
Gilbert has a 3.07 ERA this season with 98 strikeouts in 67.1 innings pitched across 13 starts. He has a strikeout rate of 35.3%, which ranked in the 97th percentile of MLB, according to Baseball Savant.
The Mariners' starting rotation has been hit with an abundance of injuries this season. George Kirby began the season on the IL and Bryce Miller is on the shelf for the second time this season. If Seattle's rotation can get back to the level it was at last season, Seattle could legitimately be one of the most dangerous teams in the second half.
They are now 54-47 and in possession of the second wild card spot in the American League.
