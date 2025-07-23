Seattle Mariners Manager Gives Thoughts Ahead of Trade Deadline
SEATTLE — The 2025 MLB trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. PT on July 31, and a lot of eyes are glued to what the Seattle Mariners could do.
The Mariners entered Wednesday with sole occupation of the second American League Wild Card spot, and they were five games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West.
Seattle is expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in the trade market. The team has already been involved in discussions to acquire arguably the best bat available, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson will be overseeing his first trade deadline as the team's skipper. He discussed the current market while also providing a vote of confidence in his current roster.
"It's kind of an interesting market this year with a lot of teams in (the playoff picture)," Wilson said before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. "A lot of teams haven't decided whether they're in it, whether they're selling. All the things that we've heard — I'm sure something will be happening and it's just a matter of, really there's a lot of unknowns at this point. ... This group that's in this clubhouse is a pretty special group, and we talk about that a lot and that's been the case for the whole season. I think this is a team that has a lot of potential where it stands right now. ... Everyone in that clubhouse is a fighter."
Wilson went on to say that, despite his confidence in the current makeup of the club, the team is always looking for ways to improve internally and externally.
Whatever decisions are made during the deadline, Wilson is being kept in the loop by team president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto and general manager Justin Hollander.
"We've definitely been in communication," Wilson said. "Again, it's fairly unknown at this point. Just because there are so many things out there yet. I think it'll be a very interesting week, and I'm assuming it's gonna come down more towards the end than the beginning. That's kind of where it stands, I think, at this point."
