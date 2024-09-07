Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore Looking to Make Franchise History on Saturday
The Seattle Mariners moved to 72-70 on the season with a 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night at Busch Stadium. In the win, the M's got a big two-run home run from utility player Dylan Moore, who was playing second base.
For Moore, it was his 10th homer of the season. He now has 41 RBI. Moore has been extremely valuable to this team, playing all over the field. While he flashed the power on Friday, Moore has been flashing his speed all season as well. The 32-year-old California native has 29 stolen bases this year to lead the team, and his next one will put him in an exclusive group in team history.
Per @MarinersPR:
Dylan Moore (29 SB) is 1 stolen base away from becoming the 16th individual in franchise history with a 30+ SB season (last: Julio Rodríguez, 37 SB, 2023)
It's true that stealing bases has been made easier in the last two seasons because of new rule changes around the sport, but Moore still possesses excellent speed and excellent instincts on the basepaths.
A six-year veteran (all with the Mariners), Moore is a .208 career hitter with 52 homers and 101 stolen bases.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Cardinals at 5:15 p.m. PT. Cy Young candidate Logan Gilbert will get the ball for Seattle against veteran righty Kyle Gibson.
Gilbert is 7-10 on the season while Gibson is 8-6 with a 4.39 ERA.
The Cardinals are 71-70.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas releases this episode a day early. He spoke about why the M's should let Jerry Dipoto go, only to have the M's bring him back right after the episode was recorded. Despite that, you should still listen as we got great perspective on what the M's are going through from Adnan Virk of the MLB Network and Tom Caron of NESN. Also, Brady discusses what kind of spending ownership should engage in moving forward. CLICK HERE:
M's to BRING BACK DIPOTO: The Mariners have made a big decision about their future. CLICK HERE:
CONGRATS, GENO!: Congratulations are in order for former Mariners third baseman Geno Suarez, who hit a historic home run earlier this week for the Diamondbacks. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: