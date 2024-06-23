Seattle Mariners Expected to Activate Jorge Polanco on Monday After Torrid Rehab Stint
After blistering through his rehab assignment, it looks as if the Seattle Mariners will bring back infielder Jorge Polanco on Monday.
Polanco, who hasn't played in the big leagues since May 26 because of a hamstring injury, hit three homers in his last two games with Triple-A Tacoma and then wasn't in the lineup on Sunday, signifying he could be ready to join the M's when they get to Tampa Bay on Monday.
While there's no guarantee that he will be activated on Monday, it stands to reason that he'll join the team there, and if he's there, it would make sense that they are bringing him back. And frankly, they could use this version of Polanco when he joins the club.
A lifetime .265 hitter and a former All-Star, Polanco is hitting just .195 this season for Seattle. For a team desperate for offensive production, they could use him getting hot and helping lengthen the lineup. In a perfect world, he'd also solidify the middle of the order and allow other guys to flourish in spots better suited for them.
It had been thought initially that Polanco's eventual activation would cause Ryan Bliss to be sent to Triple-A, but after a recent hot spell from Bliss, it will likely be Tyler Locklear going down.
The M's will enter play on Monday at 45-35 on the season. They've lost four of their last six games and have seen their once-comfortable 10.0 game lead in the American League West whittled down to just six games.
