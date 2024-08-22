Seattle Mariners Expected to Make "More Changes" Beyond Firing Scott Servais
Though it has not been officially announced by the organization yet, the Seattle Mariners are indeed firing manager Scott Servais after eight-plus years as the team's manager.
The team will be helmed by former Mariners catcher and team Hall of Famer Dan Wilson moving forward. Reports have also indicated that Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez will be a part of his coaching staff. He had previously been the team's hitting coach from 2015-2018.
Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic' originally reported that Servais was going to be fired, and Adam Jude of 'The Seattle Times' now reports that he won't be the only change.
Source confirms: Scott Servais is out. Mariners will host a Zoom conference call this afternoon, and more changes are expected.
At the time of this posting, there is no indication as to what those further changes could be. Given that the job is being given to Wilson - with Martinez coming in - and not Manny Acta or Kris Negron, it's possible that more of the coaching staff could be let go. Hitting coach Jacob DeHart is also a popular name being speculated.
While unlikely, it's also possible that President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and/or general manager Justin Hollander could be removed from their positions.
Servais had been with the Mariners since the 2016 season, helping the Mariners get to the playoffs in the 2022 year.
The M's are 64-64 right now and 5.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They will be back in action on Friday against the San Francisco Giants at T-Mobile Park.
