Seattle Mariners Provide Updates on Multiple Injured Relievers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are in good shape after Monday's 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Mariners gained a game on the Houston Astros in the American League West and are 3.5 games out of first place going into Tuesday.
But at this point in the season — injuries and nagging ailments have begun to pile up. And although Seattle is seeing a few players nearing returns, such as shortstop JP Crawford, there are a couple of other players that might not return to the team until the last few weeks of the season, if they do at all this year.
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander provided an injury update on several key relievers before Monday's game against the Rays.
Yimi Garcia, RHP: Garcia was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 23 retroactive to Aug. 20. There's no timeline for his return but Hollander said the hope is "to have him back at some point in September." But Hollander said the team can't say for sure right now. He's heading to Arizona and will resume throwing this week.
Gregory Santos, RHP: Santos is currently in Arizona in the middle of a throwing program. He was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 2 (retroactive to Aug. 1) with "right biceps inflammation." There's not a timeline on his return, either. Santos missed the first half of the season with a right lat strain but made his return to the team on July 8. Hollander said Seattle doesn't believe the two injuries are connected and that Santos is extremely frustrated with his ongoing injuries.
"I think the biggest thing for him is until he feels he's 100%, (we won't) put a timeline on it," Hollander said. "When he does, we'll have a better idea. ... I think he's very frustrated right now. I think everybody saw with the limited time he had on the major league stage — he really loves to compete. He likes being out there, he likes the adrenaline of being the guy that goes out there and shuts it down. We saw that in San Diego. ... The energy that he brings — and to not feel good for a variety of different reasons this year I think is very frustrating."
Matt Brash, RHP: Brash is still recovering from Tommy John surgery but will rejoin team in the second week in September. Brash was briefly with the team earlier in the season but was limited in what he could actually do due to his recovery.
"Matt's a huge part of our organization and our team," Hollander said. "He was a little limited in what he could do last time. It was the last step before going into his throwing program. So he'll be able to do more stuff out on the field with the group."
Seattle is finally starting to make up some ground on Houston in the AL West and having Santos or Garcia available for the last stretch of the regular season and (potentially) the postseason would be a huge boost.
