Inside The Mariners

Seattle Mariners Fans Can't Blame Jerry Dipoto or John Stanton For Team's Recent Slide

The inclination is always to blame the front office or the ownership group, but recently, it's neither, and that's what's so frustrating.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) blows on his middle finger before the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on May 30.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) blows on his middle finger before the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on May 30. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Among Seattle Mariners fans and pundits, there is a constant desire to pin struggles upon Jerry Dipoto and the front office, or John Stanton and the ownership team.

However, over the last week and a half of struggles that have seen the Mariners go from 3.5 games up in the American League West to 3.0 games back? It's neither, and fans need to recognize that too.

I discussed more on the Refuse to Lose podcast, which came out on Tuesday:

​In ​the ​macro? ​I ​think ​you're ​right ​to ​have ​that ​debate. ​But ​in ​the ​micro, ​for ​the ​last ​week, ​plus, ​it's ​not ​on ​John ​Stanton ​and ​it's ​not ​on ​Jerry ​Dipoto. ​It ​is ​on ​the ​players. ​And ​not ​only ​is ​it ​on ​the ​players, ​it's ​on ​your ​key ​players. ​And ​you ​need ​to ​recognize ​that. That ​has ​been ​the ​thing ​that ​has ​frustrated ​me ​so ​much ​over ​the ​last ​ten ​days ​or ​so. ​

​If ​this ​was ​about ​Donovan ​Solano ​being ​bad, ​then ​we ​could ​talk ​about ​Jerry ​Dipoto and ​how ​he ​spends ​money ​on ​bad ​players. ​If ​this ​was ​about, Miles Mastrobuoni ​being ​bad, ​we ​could ​have ​the ​same ​discussion ​about ​why ​John ​Stan ​won't ​let ​him ​have ​any ​money. ​But ​it's ​not ​really ​that. ​Okay? ​The ​last ​10 ​days, ​look ​at ​what's ​happened. ​You ​blew ​three ​consecutive ​games ​against ​the ​Minnesota ​Twins. ​Andres ​Munoz ​blew ​two ​of ​them. ​Andres ​Munoz ​is ​an All-Star. ​Andres ​Munoz ​is ​your ​guy ​that ​you're ​counting ​on. ​Okay? ​You ​can't ​blame ​Jerry ​Dipoto ​or ​John ​Stanton ​for ​that.

And it goes beyond that, of course. The Mariners lost a game in which Bryan Woo, a probable All-Star, surrendered a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning. Bryce Miller, a guy who entered the year as a Cy Young candidate, surrendered a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning. Randy Arozarena had a 21-game strikeout streak at one point, and Luis Castillo couldn't protect a 4-0 lead against the Los Angeles Angels.

It's certainly been tough to watch, and there's many reasons for the team's failures, but it's not all easy to blame on the higher-ups. These struggles? These are on the players.

You can listen to the full episode of Refuse to Lose below:

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the Mariners latest gut-punch loss. Also, the last 10 days have been horrible, but you can't blame anyone but the players. Brady issues an apology and an acknowledgement of Dominic Canzone in his return, and Bryce Miller hits the injured list. CLICK HERE:

LOGAN IS BACK: Logan Evans, who made six starts for the Mariners earlier this season, is back as Bryce Miller heads back to the injured list. CLICK HERE:

FURIOUS GEORGE IS BACK: George Kirby made Mariners history on Sunday with a dominant performance against the Angels. CLICK HERE:

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Home/News