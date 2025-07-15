Seattle Mariners Fans, Other Seattle Pro Sports Teams React to Cal Raleigh's Home Run Derby Win
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh captured the Home Run Derby crown on Monday night, hitting 18 home runs in the final round to beat Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays.
It was a special night for Raleigh, who shared it with his father and brother, and for the Mariners, who continued to get some national exposure and attention.
And it was also a special night for Mariners fans, who were happy to see Raleigh recognized for his incredible season. His 38 home runs are the most ever by an American League player at the All-Star break.
Per the Seattle Seahawks on social media:
Big swings and a big win for Big Dumper.
Congrats Cal Raleigh on winning the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby!
And from the Seattle Kraken:
A big win for big dumper
Congratulations to the @Mariners’ own Cal Raleigh!
From legendary Seattle sports radio personality Dave Grosby:
Is it possible that we are all living in a CalRaleigh vivid dream?
Per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune:
That was awesome.
The entire nation got to see what family means to CalRaleigh. And what the Mariners catcher means to his family.
This is so much better than the actual All-Star Game will be.
Per @MarinerMuse:
CAL RALEIGH WINS THE HOME RUN DERBY
And from @ArchdukeCollins
Cal Raleigh is having the most unbelievable season of all time. He went from a very good player to a legitimate superstar in 3 months.
Raleigh will serve as the starting catcher for the American League All-Star team on Tuesday night before the Mariners begin the second half of the season on Friday against the Houston Astros.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on Tuesday, talking about Cal Raleigh's win in the Home Run Derby and what it means for fans, new and old. Then, he talks about the M's three-game winning streak heading into the break, Julio Rodriguez's resurgence and much more, including what the M's draft may signal about their trade deadline plans. Then, we're joined by Mariners bullpen catcher Justin Novak, who tells us his crazy story, and we talk with our own Teren Kowatsch, who covered the M's draft extensively. CLICK HERE:
M's TAKE ANDERSON: The Mariners have taken Kade Anderson of LSU with the No. 3 pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday. Here's what you need to know. CLICK HERE:
CHANGE IN APPROACH: Julio Rodriguez is making a change in approach at the plate so far in July. Here's what he's doing. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.