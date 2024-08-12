Mariners Fans, Personalities and Legends React to "Sunday Night Baseball" on "X"
Sunday was a special day for the Seattle Mariners and their fans. The M's toasted the New York Mets, 12-1, as part of ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" coverage. It was the first time that Seattle had hosted the event in 20 years, and the team and city certainly didn't disappoint.
As the game unfolded, several different segments of the fanbase took to social media to express their delight, including:
Former Mariners' center fielder Mike Cameron, who helped hype up the crowd. Cameron also works as an advisor for the organization.
Great day back in PNW Sunday nite baseball lots of runs and most importantly the “W”!! Had a crazy moment watching Randy and Vic almost colliding in the outfield but they didn’t so that was good #RaiseTheTridents
Cameron, of course, is referring to the defensive play in which Randy Arozarena made a diving catch in left field, narrowly avoiding a potentially serious collision with Victor Robles.
Then there was this one, from former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and current Seattle radio host, Brock Huard:
I’ve said plenty of times on Brock & Salk that by the time you get to the pro level the “love of the game” is often lost
Watching & listening to Victor Robles you can feel his love to still play the game & his love for his new @Mariners team
That was really a fun mic’d up
Huard was talking about the now-famous "mic'd up" segment from Robles, in which he had a blast talking about his love for Seattle - and his pet monkeys. No, seriously.
And then this one, from Joe Fann, who used to be in Seattle sports media:
Please let Seattle host more playoff baseball
What an absolute vibe. Mariners fans showing out on primetime.
The Mariners are now 63-56 and will be off on Monday before taking on the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the series loss against the Detroit Tigers, Mitch Haniger's final at-bat and the continued conversation about the future of Scott Servais. Patrick Dubuque, the leader of Baseball Prospectus, joins the show as well. CLICK HERE:
CASTILLO GOES VIRAL: Luis Castillo did what to Mets' infielder Jose Iglesias? CLICK HERE:
ROBLES MIC'D UP: His personality, Jorge Polanco and talk about pet monkeys.... yup, the Victor Robles mic'd up segment on "Sunday Night Baseball" was pure gold. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: