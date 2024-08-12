Mariners OF Victor Robles Was Mic'd Up on Sunday Night Baseball and Fans Loved It
Ever since outfielder Victor Robles arrived in Seattle and started playing meaningful innings, he's been a bundle of much-needed energy.
It's been a welcome development for a Mariners team that has lagged at times this season, and something that manager Scott Servais has talked about whenever asked about Robles and his impact.
Well, the whole world got to see Robles's great personality on Sunday night as he was mic'd up during ESPN's presentation of 'Sunday Night Baseball.'
First, there was Robles talking about his personality and how it was sapped from him a bit in Washington, only to return since getting to Seattle. And then, there was a great deviation from baseball in which Robles told the story of his pet monkeys. Then, there was Robles stopping a story about his pet monkeys to catch a fly ball and then there was Robles going nuts for a Jorge Polanco diving stop - and then again for a Polanco home run.
Robles was so captivating on the microphone that ESPN elected to keep him on for the bottom half of the second inning as well, instead of just the top half.
You can see some of the "Robles greatest hits" here:
Robles has been a huge addition to this Mariners team, having filled in for JP Crawford in the leadoff spot and for Julio Rodriguez in center field. Both players have been injured since just after the All-Star break, though Rodriguez returned to the lineup at DH on Sunday.
Robles went 1-for-4 on Sunday with a single, a walk and two RBI. He's now hitting .269 for the year, but he's hitting .293 over the last 30 games for Seattle.
The Mariners are now 63-56 after the 12-1 win. They will be off on Monday before heading to Detroit on Tuesday for a three-game series with the Tigers. They remain in a virtual tie with the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West.
