Seattle Mariners Fans React on Social Media to Cal Raleigh's Latest Historic Blast
The Seattle Mariners toppled the San Diego Padres 9-6 on Monday night at T-Mobile Park, winning for the third time in the last four games.
With the win, Seattle is now 71-61, and they moved to within 1.5 games of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
Furthermore, the M's gained some separation in the wild card race.
Team
Record
WC Position
Red Sox
72-60
1
Yankees
71-60
2, 0.5 GB
Mariners
71-61
3, 0.5 GB of NY, 1 GB of BOS
Royals
67-65
N/A, 4.0 GB of SEA
In addition to the win itself being important, the game also featured some history, as Cal Raleigh became the second Mariners player ever to hit the 50 home run mark in a season. He joins Ken Griffey Jr. with that distinction.
The blast put the Mariners up 1-0 at the time and elicited quite the reaction from fans on social media:
It's been an incredible season for Raleigh -- one that could end in him winning the American League MVP Award. An All-Star and the Home Run Derby champ this season, he's hitting .247 with the 50 homers, 107 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He's carrying an OPS+ of 168.
No Mariners player has won the MVP since Ichiro Suzuki won it in 2001.
In addition to Raleigh's heroics, the M's got a two-run homer from Jorge Polanco, who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. J.P. Crawford also made some history, registering his fifth 20-double campaign.
Seattle will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Padres as right-hander Luis Castillo battles against Dylan Cease.
Castillo is 8-7 with a 3.57 ERA, while Cease has gone 6-11 with a 4.71.
San Diego is 74-58.
