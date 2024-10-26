Seattle Mariners Fans React to Eerily Similar World Series Home Run
There's not a while lot more exciting ways Game 1 of the World Series could have ended on Friday.
The game went to extra innings and the New York Yankees led the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in the bottom of the 10th.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone sent out starting pitcher Nestor Cortes in relief to get the final two outs of the game with two runners on base.
Cortes, who hadn't pitched in a month, gave up a walk-off grand slam to Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who's been playing on an injured ankle for most of the playoffs.
For Seattle Mariners fans, Freeman's grand slam and Cortes' loss brought up some bad memories from their last playoff series in 2022.
The scenario was very similar for the Mariners in Game 2 of an American League Divisional Series against the Houston Astros on Oct. 11, 2022.
Robbie Ray, a left-handed starter like Cortes, came in the bottom of the ninth with Seattle up 7-5 and faced Astros slugger and known Mariner killer Yordan Alvarez.
Unlike Cortes, Ray had pitched three days earlier in a Wild Card game against the Toronto Blue Jays. But the differences ended there.
Ray gave up a three-run walk-off home run to Alvarez which gave Houston an 8-7 win and a 1-0 series lead.
Mariners fans on social media were quick to react and point out the similarities.
One fan said:
"Robbie Ray no longer has the most embarrassing relief appearance by a starter in the postseason"
Another said:
"Robbie Ray and Nestor Cortes. A story of left handed starters bought in by their managers to try and close it out."
Another said:
"Robbie Ray no longer holds the title of biggest lefty-lefty choke in the postseason.
Mariners fans never lose."
The similarities were eerie between the 2022 ALDS and the 2024 World Series. If there's one positive to Seattle not being in the playoffs this season, it's that Freeman's home run can maybe make people forget about Alvarez's against Ray.
At least people aside from Mariners fans.
