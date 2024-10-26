Seattle Mariners Share Video Displaying Top Draft Pick's Unique Skill
The Seattle Mariners are just a few months away from one of the most interesting seasons in the franchise's recent history.
The Mariners have a core of one of the best outfielders and catchers in the MLB and one of the best starting rotations in the game to go with it. And they'll be looking to add to that core to avoid missing the postseason for the 23rd time in 24 years.
On top of that, Seattle also has one of the best farm systems in all of baseball.
By the end of the season, the Mariners had eight prospects ranked in Baseball America's top 100, more than any other club in the game.
And not one of those prospects included Seattle's top pick in the 2024 draft: Mississippi State switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje.
Cijntje is one of the most intriguing prospects in the history of the game. Pat Venditte was the last legitimate ambidextrous pitcher (or "amphibious" if you know the reference). He wasn't nearly as highly-touted a prospect as Cijntje and never projected as better than a reliever.
Cijntje is projected as just that: a future starter. But his development and recovery will have another wrinkle to it because of his ability to throw with both arms.
It's likely because of that reason he's currently participating in the Mariners' High Performance Camp.
Unlike the Arizona Fall League, which offers prospects roughly 30 more games to compete in, prospects don't actually "play" in High Performance Camp.
The offseason program is used to help minor leaguers build major league habits. The camp focuses on aspects like diet, mechanics, strength building and sleep cycles among other factors.
There's a very good chance that Cijntje, who had a 3.67 ERA in 16 starts with Mississippi State in 2024, starts the season with the team's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox.
But before then, the Mariners need to make sure Cijntje is mechanically sound and develops good habits in High Performance Camp.
But even in a limited capacity, Cijntje is still showing off his unique ability, which the Mariners players development account shared on "X."
Cijntje will be one of the most intriguing minor leaguers to watch. Not only for Seattle, but in all of MLB. And this fall is the first step in what could be an extremely unique and interesting career for Cijntje.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
ANALYSIS: ODDS OF TOP MARINERS PROSPECTS GETTING CALLED UP IN 2025: The Seattle Mariners have arguably the best farm system in baseball; But there might not be a lot of opportunities for the top prospects to make an impact for the team in 2025. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SHARE VIDEOS FROM HIGH PERFORMANCE CAMP: The Seattle Mariners shared videos on "X" showing prospects at work in the High Performance Camp. CLICK HERE
MARINERS TOP PROSPECT TALKS ABOUT STINT IN ARIZONA FALL LEAGUE: Seattle Mariners prospect Colt Emerson went on the Foul Territory Podcast on Thursday to talk about the offseason and his focus competing in the Arizona Fall League. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.