Seattle Mariners Fans React Wildly on Social Media to Mitch Garver Finally Hitting a Home Run
Seattle Mariners catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver hit a game-tying home run in the top of the sixth inning on Friday afternoon, knotting up the series opener against the Chicago Cubs at 4-4.
For Garver, it was his second home run of the season, but just his first off an actual pitcher. His previous homer came off a position player.
After that blast, M's fans on "X" all shared in the communal rejoice:
Signed to a two-year deal worth $24 million before the 2024 season, Garver has struggled mightily in Seattle, hitting just .172 last season and .211 this season.
He did have 15 homers a season ago, and he hit 31 in 2019 with the Minnesota Twins, so he does have power in him.
The Mariners entered play on Friday at 37-36 overall and in second place in the American League West. The series opener against the Cubs marks the beginning of a 10-game road trip and 17 games in 17 days. Seattle is hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and this stretch will go a long way in determining if they can do it.
After the series with the Cubs concludes, they'll travel to Minnesota for four games with the Twins and then onto Texas for three with the Rangers.
