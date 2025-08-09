Seattle Mariners Fans React with Awe to Cal Raleigh's Latest Big Blast
The Seattle Mariners came from behind on Friday night to capture an exhilarating 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park.
With the win, Seattle is now a season-high 11 games over .500 at 64-53, and they are just 1.5 games back in the American League West. Furthermore, the M's are 2.5 games up on the New York Yankees for the second wild card spot.
Shut down for most of the game, the M's rallied to score three times in the bottom of the eighth inning, punctuated by Cal Raleigh's three-run home run. He now has 43 blasts this season, which leads the majors.
After the home run, M's fans reacted with jubilation on social media:
From comedian Dustin Nickerson: 'The best hope at Americans being united remains Cal Raleigh.'
From @MarinersSteve: CAL RALEIGH FOR THE LEAD OMG LFG
Per @MarinerMuse: That's my MVP. Big freaking Dumper!
Though Raleigh has scuffled lately, hitting just .181 over his last 30 games, he remains a serious threat in the M's deeper and new-look lineup. He's just five home runs away from tying Salvador Perez (48) for the most home runs ever in a season by a primary catcher.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday night when they take on the Rays again at T-Mobile Park.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Joe Boyle (TBR) pitches against rookie Logan Evans (SEA).
It will be a very special night at the ballpark, as Ichiro will have his No. 51 retired by the organization.
