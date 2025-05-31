Seattle Mariners Fans React with Disgust on Social Media to Team's Latest Meltdown
The Seattle Mariners' 12-6 loss against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at T-Mobile Park was a not-so-subtle reminder of how hard it is to be an M's fan sometimes.
Staked to a 3.5-game lead in the American League West just a week ago, the M's are 0.5 games back of the Houston Astros now, with the last week serving as another example of "Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown."
Seattle lost in devastating fashion against the Houston Astros last Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday coming at the expense of a Christian Walker walk-off home run. Then, the Mariners lost 9-3 on Thursday, as they allowed seven runs in the top of the 10th inning against the Washington Nationals. On Friday, the M's blew a 6-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning by allowing three runs with two outs and then six more in the top of the 10th yet again.
After the game, the M's fan population on "X" was.... unhappy.
Seattle is now 30-26 on the season and they'll look to rebound on Saturday afternoon in a nationally-televised game on FOX.
The M's will send right-hander Bryce Miller to the mound, as he's off the injured list after suffering from right elbow inflammation. The Twins will go with tall right-hander Bailey Ober.
First pitch is set for 4:15 p.m. PT. Miller has struggled this season, going 2-4 with a 5.22 ERA. Ober is 4-1 with a 3.41. The Twins enter play with a 31-25 record.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," as he talks about the disappointing loss on Thursday against the Nationals and the bullpen decisions that took place in it. Furthermore, where has the offense from April gone? How concerned are we about George Kirby? And what are all the big roster decisions that this team has to make moving forward. CLICK HERE:
NO QUESTION: According to ESPN researcher Paul Hembekides, there's "no question," that Cal Raleigh is the best catcher in the league. CLICK HERE:
THAT's LIFE in BASEBALL: Logan Evans's recent demotion might not be fair, but it's totally understandable from the Mariners' perspective. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.