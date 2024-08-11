Seattle Mariners First Baseman Justin Turner Has Been on a Roll Since Joining The Team
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are set to conclude their nine-game homestead on the national stage against the New York Mets on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball at 4:10 p.m PT on Sunday.
It hasn't been a perfect last eight games for the Mariners. They had an impressive series win against the Philadelphia Phillies. Seattle followed up that series with a series loss against the Detroit Tigers that required a ninth-inning rally to avoid getting swept.
Then Seattle shut out New York in back-to-back games.
Throughout all the ebbs and flows of this homestead — Justin Turner has been a big part of the highs.
The 16-year major league veteran was acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on July 29. Turner has played nine games for his new team as a first baseman and a designated hitter and has already made an impact.
In his first game at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 2 against the Phillies — Turner went 2-for-4 and hit a grand slam.
In Turner's latest game on Saturday against the Mets — He went 2-for-3 including an RBI double and an RBI single.
Turner has gone 5-for-23 during this homestead with six RBIs. He's been walked twice and has earned three free bases by getting hit by pitches. He went 3-for-10 with two RBIs during his two games with Seattle against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
In total — Turner is hitting .242 with a home run, six RBIs, and has been walked or hit by a pitch five times since joining the team.
Turner and fellow Mariners trade acquisition Randy Arozarena have already made massive improvements to the team's lineup in the short time they've been with the team.
And on Sunday — with franchise star Julio Rodriguez returning from injury — that impact now has a chance to be on display in front of a national audience.
