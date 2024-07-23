Mariners' 1B Ty France Clears Waivers, Now What Happens Next?
According to a report from Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France has cleared waivers.
Cotillo is paying attention to this because the Boston Red Sox could be suitors for France, should he reach free agency.
The situation is now pretty simple for all sides. France has been outrighted off the Mariners roster, meaning he is no longer on the 40-man roster. This would pave the way for someone like Tyler Locklear to be brought up from Triple-A or for the Mariners to make a trade for a first baseman.
The Mariners can offer France a chance to head to the minor leagues. He can accept and remain in the minor leagues (off the 40-man roster), or he can reject and become a free agent.
On the surface, the call is easy, right? France will likely have major suitors and could go chase a World Series ring while helping his career back on track. But perhaps it's not that easy. France is a new father and for family reasons, maybe it could be best for him to stay near Seattle and play with Tacoma.
Things should become much clearer in the next few days, but what's clear now is that France is partially responsible for developing the culture in Seattle. After arriving in a trade during the 2020 season, France helped build the stability that the M's have now, and he made an All-Star Game in 2022.
Regardless of what happens next, fans will forever remember Ty France's tenure fondly.
