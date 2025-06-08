Seattle Mariners Fumble Multi-Run Lead, Lose 8-6 to Los Angeles Angels
The Seattle Mariners poor stretch continued to spiral in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. The Mariners' losing streak extended to a season-worst five games, it clinched their fourth series loss out of their last five and they fell to 32-31 on the season, and fell to 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West standings.
What made the loss even worse is that Seattle looked to be cruising to a win.
The Mariners began the game with a three-run first inning and led 4-0 through the top of the second. Cal Raleigh hit his 25th home run of the season in the top of the first, a three-run shot, and J.P. Crawford hit an RBI single in the second.
The Angels responded by scoring six unanswered runs from the bottom of the second through the fifth inning. Chris Taylor and Jo Adell hit respective solo home runs in the bottom of the second; Zach Neto scored on a fielding error and Chris Taylor hit an RBI double in the third; Adell hit another solo homer in the fourth and Taylor Ward hit an RBI double in the fifth.
Ward's run-scoring double in the fifth marked the end of the day for Seattle starting pitcher Luis Castillo. He pitched five innings, struck out five batters and allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits (three home runs).
"For me, I feel good. I feel healthy," Castillo said in a postgame interview via translator Freddy Llanos. "It's one of those days where things didn't go our way. But like every athlete, sometimes you just have bad days. ... Obviously, we had a lot of traffic out there tonight. But you just go out there and battle with a positive mentality and just continue to do your work. ... Just all merit to the batters. They were able to connect with those pitches that I threw to them. All I got to do is just continue to battle for the rest of the season."
Before Castillo's day was done, the Mariners had a massive scare with franchise superstar Julio Rodriguez. In the top of the third, a 98.1 mph ground ball hit by Randy Arozarena connected with Rodriguez's right ankle/shin. He was looked at by trainers and taken back the clubhouse. X-rays came back negative.
"I feel decent. I feel decent," Rodriguez said after the game. "Took some x-rays and everything looked good. ... That's the biggest, most important thing. Yeah, I feel fine. Did a lot of things here in the training room. And I should be able to feel better tomorrow. ... In the beginning, it was very painful. I couldn't really feel my foot a whole lot or move it a whole lot. Not even, like, walk properly. But I feel after I started treating it and everything, it started reacting better right away."
With Rodriguez out and Castillo's day done, Seattle still had some life in it. Cole Young, who had the first multi-hit game of his major league career Saturday (2-for-4 with a run and an RBI), hit an RBI single in the top of sixth to cut Los Angeles' lead down to 6-5. The Mariners had an opportunity to tie or take the lead after Young's hit, but left two stranded (one in scoring position).
Neto made Seattle pay for the missed opportunity and bolstered the Angels' lead to 7-5 with an RBI single in the home half of the sixth. Adell gave Los Angeles its final run of the game with an RBI single in the seventh. Adell finished 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs.
Raleigh hit his second solo home run in the top of the ninth. It was a solo home run to right field that resulted in the eventual final of 8-6. It was his major league-leading 26th homer of the season.
The Mariners left a runner stranded in the seventh and eighth inning, respectively. They finished 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine.
"I thought our guys did a really nice job fighting all the way through it," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said after the game. "We kept trying to come back and kept trying to get back in the game and take the lead all the way through. Just weren't able to do it. ... Just weren't able to come out on top tonight."
Seattle will try and snap the skid in the series finale at 1:07 p.m. PT on Sunday. George Kirby will start for the Mariners and Tyler Anderson will start for Los Angeles.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
JULIO RODRIGUEZ EXITS GAME BETWEEN MARINERS, ANGELS: The Mariners superstar center fielder was pulled early against the Angels with an apparent ankle injury. CLICK HERE
NATIONAL BASEBALL HOF PRESIDENT DISCUSSES GREATNESS OF HIDEO NOMO, ICHIRO SUZUKI: in a recent episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, Josh Rawitch discussed witnessing "Nomo-Mania" in person and compared that to Suzuki's amazing career. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CATCHER CAL RALEIGH IS IN ELITE CATEGORY WITH CURRENT PACE: The Mariners Platinum Glove-winning catcher is on a trajectory to pass Hall of Famer Johnny Bench in an incredible statistic. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.