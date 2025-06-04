Seattle Mariners' George Kirby Issues Positive Update After Scary Comebacker Hit Him in Face
UPDATE, Wednesday A.M: According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, Kirby said he's OK and that the ball did hit his hand first. He added that he's happy the ball didn't hit some of the problem spots on a face, presumably the eyes, ears, nose or teeth.
The Mariners lost the game 5-1 and will play the Orioles again on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
TUESDAY P.M. Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby left Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles after being hit in the face by a line drive at the end of the top of the fifth inning.
Pitching against Ramon Urias, Kirby was hit by a 102.7 mph comebacker. The ball appeared to hit part of his glove, before catching his face. The ball ricocheted to Rowdy Tellez, who got the out at first base, and Kirby left with a bloody lip. Kirby did not come back to pitch the sixth inning, but his night was likely over anyways, as he threw 95 pitches in his third start back from the injured list.
Kirby allowed two earned runs on eight hits before leaving. He walked one and struck out three. He's missed most of the season because of shoulder inflammation but came back on May 22.
At the time of his departure, the Mariners were trailing 2-1. Eduard Bazardo replaced Kirby and allowed a run in the top of the sixth as well.
There likely won't be any new information on Kirby until after the game concludes, and we'll bring you the latest information when it's out.
The Mariners and Orioles will be back in action on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Right-hander Emerson Hancock will pitch for Seattle against left-hander Cade Povich.
Hancock is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA this year. He's helped fill the gap left by Kirby's absence, as well as Logan Gilbert. Povich is 1-4 with a 5.29.
