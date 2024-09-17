Seattle Mariners Get Increased Playoff Odds After Solid Monday
The Seattle Mariners didn't play on Monday night, but they got most of the help they needed in the American League playoff race regardless.
First, the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3. Then, the San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 3-1.
As a result of those two outcomes, the M's are 2.0 games back of the Twins in the wild card race. They are 4.0 games back of the Astros in the American League West. There are 12 games left in the season with the M's sitting in at 77-73.
With all of this, the M's playoff odds have gone back up to nearly 11 percent. MLBTradeRumors outlined that on Tuesday morning:
Meanwhile, the Mariners are not currently in playoff position but are just two games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. FanGraphs still gives them a shot at the postseason with 10.7% odds.
The Mariners still face an uphill climb in order to get to the playoffs for the second time in three years. Despite being closer in the wild card race, they don't have the tiebreaker over the Twins (or the Detroit Tigers, who are 0.5 games ahead of them). They still have three games left with the Astros (Sept. 23-25), so they have great control over things in that race.
Of course, the M's have to continue to just take care of their own business and see where the chips land. They'll take on the New York Yankees for a new series which begins on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Bryan Woo takes the mound for Seattle against Luis Gil.
