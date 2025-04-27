Seattle Mariners Get Positive Injury Update on Slugging First Baseman After HBP Scare
The Seattle Mariners drubbed the Miami Marlins 14-0 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park.
With the win, the Mariners are now 15-12 on the season and they own a share of first place with the Texas Rangers.
Seattle got big nights from everywhere in the lineup, with Jorge Polanco going 2-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored and two RBIs. Mitch Garver and Julio Rodriguez each homered, while Ben Williamson had four RBIs and Miles Mastrobuoni added three.
Starting pitcher Luis Castillo threw six scoreless innings to get back on track. He struck out five, lowering his ERA to 3.62 for the season.
The M's also got some good news after the game on first baseman Rowdy Tellez, who left the game early after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports that X-rays on his left hand were negative. It's unknown if he'll be in the lineup for the series finale on Sunday.
Signed to a minor league deal in spring training, Tellez made the team on the heels of a strong camp. Though he's hitting only .170 this season, he does have four homers and 12 RBIs. He homered in each game of last weekend's series win against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Lifetime, he's a .233 hitter with 109 homers and 331 RBIs.
The Mariners will go for a series win on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Marlins again at 1:10 p.m. PT.
M's rookie Logan Evans will make his major league debut against Max Meyer.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win in Boston, a milestone for Julio Rodriguez, the offensive resurgence and much more, including Dylan Moore's new approach at the plate. Curtis Rogers, the pre and postgame show host on Seattle Sports 710 stops by. CLICK HERE:
WS BOUND? Buster Olney of ESPN certainly had fans excited when he mentioned Mariners and World Series in the same sentence. CLICK HERE:
ROSTER SHIFTING: In the wake of the Logan Gilbert IL news, the Mariners have made multiple roster moves. Who's in and who's out? CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.