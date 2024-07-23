Seattle Mariners Starting Infielder Exits Game with Worrisome Hand Injury
SEATTLE — When it rains it pours. And it's flooding right now for the Seattle Mariners.
One day after center fielder Julio Rodriguez suffered an ankle sprain and was listed as day-to-day, starting shortstop JP Crawford took a pitch from Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Anderson right to the wrist in his first at-bat on Monday.
Crawford immediately doubled over in pain and was checked on by the trainers for several moments after the pitch.
Crawford eventually took his base and scored on an RBI single three at-bats later courtesy of Cal Raleigh.
Crawford exited the game in the top of the second. Dylan Moore slid over from first base to shortstop to fill in for Crawford and Luke Raley entered the game at first base.
The last thing Seattle needs right now is another injury. Rodriguez is day-to-day with his ankle injury and the team has already gone into its bench to cover the probable departure of first baseman Ty France.
With the Mariners entering play on Monday in a tie with the Houston Astros, any loss of Crawford would be tough to overcome. Not only is he a team leader, he's the leadoff man and a solid defensive player.
The Mariners called up utility man Jason Vosler from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday to try and make up for the absences of Rodriguez and France. Tyler Locklear, who might be the permanent replacement at first for France, could be soon behind Vosler.
A Crawford injury would mean another roster spot would become available.
No injury updates were available on Crawford during the game. We'll have more when it becomes available.
