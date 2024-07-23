Seattle Mariners Bring Up a Trio of Players on Tuesday
SEATTLE — It was all but guaranteed the Seattle Mariners were going to make some roster moves. Ty France had cleared waivers and was designated for assignment, starting shortstop JP Crawford landed on the 10-day injured list and starting center fielder Julio Rodriguez joined Crawford on the IL.
Call-ups were simply a formality at that point. On Tuesday, the Mariners called up infielders Tyler Locklear and Leo Rivas and outfielder Cade Marlowe from Triple-A Tacoma. They also optioned then recalled Jonatan Clase on the same day.
"We got some new faces on the roster today," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a pregame interview Tuesday. "They will get an opportunity play and we got to get the most out of it. I do know that we have a pitching staff that's going to give us a chance to win the ballgame every night. And hopefully these young guys can help us do a little bit more offensively to create some opportunities and we'll see where that takes us."
Locklear, Marlowe and Rivas all spent time with Seattle the last couple seasons, but have spent the bulk of their time with the Tacoma Rainiers this season.
Locklear was batting .264 with four home runs in 31 games with Tacoma; Marlowe was connecting at a .235 clip with 13 home runs in 90 games and Rivas was hitting .296 with four home runs in 63 games.
During their time with the Mariners — Locklear hit .200 with two home runs in 11 games, Rivas hit .333 with a triple in six at-bats and Marlowe batted .239 with three home runs in 34 games in 2023.
Jason Vosler was called up on Monday. He hit .289 with 20 home runs in 89 games with the Rainiers this season.
The new roster additions will factor into the starting lineup immediately. Marlowe will start at right field, Vosler will get the nod at designated hitter and Locklear will occupy France's former spot at first base for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FRANCE COMMENTS ON BEING PLACED ON WAIVERS: Ty France, first baseman for the Seattle Mariners, took some time before a game on Monday to comment on the team's decision on Sunday to place him on irrevocable outright waivers. CLICK HERE
CRAWFORD EXITS GAME: Seattle Mariners starting shortstop JP Crawford exited the game after getting hit on the hand by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Anderson. CLICK HERE
MARINERS "GIFT" GAME TO ANGELS: The Los Angeles Angels downed the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday behind a Jo Adell hit that brought in two runs in the ninth inning. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady