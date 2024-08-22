Seattle Mariners Hall of Famer Dan Wilson Set to Take Over For Fired Manager Scott Servais
The Seattle Mariners made one of the most important moves in the history of their franchise on Thursday when they fired nine-year manager Scott Servais.
The decision came on the heels of a historic collapse where the Mariners went from a 10-game lead in the American League West on June 19 to five games behind the Houston Astros in the division going into Thursday.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first broke the news that Servais would be fired. But part of his report also mentioned who would be tabbed to the be the interim — and it's someone Mariners fans know very well.
Former Seattle catcher and team Hall of Famer Dan Wilson will manage the remaining 34 games of the season on an interim basis.
Wilson played for the Mariners from 1994-2005. He was a part of every single Seattle playoff team before the organization broke their 21-year postseason drought in 2022. He was the lead backstop on both the famed 1995 and 2001 teams.
Wilson batted .262 with 88 home runs and .508 RBIs in his 12 years with the Mariners. He made the All-Star game in 1996.
Wilson is certainly a Mariners guy through and through.
He's been a color commentator for Seattle's ROOT Sports network since 2012. He called Felix Hernandez's perfect game on Aug. 15, 2012 alongside Dave Sims.
Wilson has served in various coaching roles for the organization over the last decade-plus. He's been a special assistant to player development and a minor league catching coordinator.
Wilson doesn't have any big-league managerial experience but he has filled in as the skipper for a few games for the organization's Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers while the Tacoma manager took mandated in-season vacation, according to team broadcaster Mike Curto.
