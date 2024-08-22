BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Expected to Fire Scott Servais Today
After a 1-8 road trip that has seen the team's playoff odds plummet, the Seattle Mariners are expected to fire manager Scott Servais on Thursday.
This comes via a report from Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic.' Rosenthal says that Mariners Hall of Famer and former catcher Dan Wilson is expected to be named as the team's interim manager.
From the article:
The Seattle Mariners’ stunning collapse has prompted a change in leadership, with the club expected to replace manager Scott Servais with Dan Wilson, sources briefed on the Mariners’ plans told The Athletic. The official announcement is expected on Thursday.
The Mariners once led the American League West by 10.0 games in June, but have fallen to 5.0 games back of the Houston Astros. Seattle's meager offense is near the bottom of baseball in several key categories.
Servais has spent nine years with the Mariners, helping them get to the playoffs in 2022. If this is indeed made official, he will end his tenure with a 680-642 career record. The M's missed the playoffs by 1.0 game in 2023 and also missed the playoffs on the last day of the season in 2021. They are 64-64 this season.
Wilson has no formal and permanent managerial experience but has been with the organization as a roving instructor before. He has served as an interim manager in Triple-A before. He's also served as a broadcaster for the team on ROOT Sports. He played 14 years in the big leagues, including 12 with the Mariners. He was part of the 1995 and 2001 teams, which are the two most revered teams in team history.
