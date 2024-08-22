Seattle Mariners Get Swept For Second Time on Road Trip Against Los Angeles Dodgers
The worst case scenario has happened. The Seattle Mariners wrapped up a nine-game road trip with an 8-4 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. It was the second time the Mariners got swept in their last three series. They went 1-8 on the road trip.
The loss dropped Seattle to 64-64 on the season and kept it five games behind the Houston Astros for the top spot in the American League West. The Mariners trailed the Astros by one game going into the road trip.
"Rough trip. It has not been a good trip for us for a number of reasons," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Wednesday. "Certainly in the playoff race — you don't want to go out and basically lay an egg on a road trip. And that's what happened. ... Got a day off (Thursday). Going to talk to the team here. We need to get away from it for a day we really do. Our guys are grinding, trying to get this turned around. Sometimes you just got to back off and walk away. Come back home Friday night at our place. It'll be good to be back home and hopefully we can get it going again."
Seattle, as has been the case for a lot of its recent away games, struck first. Dominic Canzone brought home Randy Arozarena with an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the second.
Mookie Betts put Los Angeles up with a two-run double in the bottom of the third. Will Smith bolstered the Dodgers' lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI sac fly of his own.
Los Angeles blew the game wide open in the fifth. Freddie Freeman had an RBI single, former Mariner Teoscar Hernandez had an RBI single and Max Muncy cleared the bases with a three-run double.
By the end of the fifth inning — the Dodgers led 8-1. They were the last runs of the game for Los Angeles but they were all the team needed. The Dodgers got to Seattle starter Logan Gilbert. The Mariners ace went just 4.2 innings pitched and allowed eight runs (six earned) off seven hits. Gilbert threw 100 pitches.
Seattle still had a couple opportunities to chip away at Los Angeles' lead with a third of the game remaining. The Mariners left the bases loaded in the top of the sixth after scoring another run when Dylan Moore was walked with the bases loaded. Arozarena scored in the top of the eighth on a force out (Seattle ended up leaving two on base and one in scoring position).
Mitch Haniger accounted for Seattle's fourth and final run of the game with a lead-off solo homer to center field in the top of the ninth. The Mariners were retired in order after Haniger's home run. They left nine runners on base and went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position for the game.
Seattle has 34 games left in the season. That's it. The possibility of the Mariners missing the postseason is becoming closer and closer to reality. There's no more leash left to give and there's no way around it. If Seattle doesn't start winning — its season is done. And another year that started so promising will get flushed down the toilet.
The Mariners are playing for their season. Time to start showing it.
Seattle will be back at home for the first of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday. Luis Castlilo will get the start.
