Seattle Mariners' Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Goes Viral For Incredible Masters Photography
Last weekend's Masters Tournament at Augusta National was one of the best golf tournaments in recent memory, with Rory McIlroy beating Justin Rose in a playoff hole to finish off the career grand slam.
It was a defining moment for McIlroy, who hadn't won a major in more than a decade.
It was also a defining moment for Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr., who was a credentialed photographer at the event. He captured some iconic shots, including of McIlroy breaking down in relief after winning the event.
Griffey has been into photography since leaving the playing field and he's popped up at the World Series, NFL games and the Tokyo Series this year between the Dodgers and Cubs. Former M's All-Star Randy Johnson is also big into photography these days.
Griffey was selected No. 1 overall by the Mariners in the 1987 Major League Baseball draft and made his debut in 1989. He became one of the best players in baseball history, hitting 630 home runs and earning induction to the Baseball of Fame in 2016. He is a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame and also earned 13 All-Star appearances along with 10 Gold Gloves and seven Silver Sluggers.
He is arguably the greatest player in Mariners history and is one of three M's in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Edgar Martinez is one and Ichiro Suzuki will become the third later this summer.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon when they take on the Cincinnati Reds at 3:40 p.m. PT.
