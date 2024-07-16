Seattle Mariners Hall of Famer Stands Atop Baseball History Still After Home Run Derby
After Monday night's Home Run Derby competition, Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. still stands atop baseball history.
With three victories in the Derby, no one has won the signature event more than Griffey Jr. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets has won twice, but he was defeated on Monday night as Teoscar Hernandez won in the finals. Alonso's two wins tie him with Prince Fielder and Yoenis Cespedes for second place.
Junior won the Home Run Derby in 1994, 1998 and 1999, which added to his lore as the best player of the 1990s. With his iconic backwards hat and bat waggle, Junior captivated fans all over baseball with his trademark swagger.
In addition to being a legend at the Derby, Junior is one of the best players to ever play the game. With 630 career home runs, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. He was a 13-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glover, a seven-time Silver Slugger and an MVP. He also won All-Star Game MVP and helped the Mariners get to the playoffs in 1995 and 1997. In addition to playing for the Mariners, he also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox.
Griffey was present at the Home Run Derby on Monday and appeared on the ESPN telecast. He's still very involved with baseball, working with MLB to help promote the game. He also hosts his annual HBCU Swingman Classic, which helps promote diversity in the game.
Griffey is also a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame.
