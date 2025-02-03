Seattle Mariners Hat For Spring Training 2025 Gets Released on Monday
The Seattle Mariners report to spring training in just over one week and M's fans are undoubtedly excited to go see the team in Peoria, Ariz.
And now, you can look like the players when you're down there, as the M's spring training caps for 2025 have now been released.
The Mariners are once again going with the teal top with a navy bill. The side features an AZ logo, indicating that the M's play in the Cactus League.
The Mariners are the only team featuring the teal color scheme. The Diamondbacks are close, but that hat is a shade of light blue. Seattle is one of 16 caps that feature a "two-toned" color scheme.
It should be noted that the Yankees have two hats in this picture, while the Pittsburgh Pirates have none.
The Mariners are coming off a season that saw them go 85-77 and miss the playoffs by one game. They finished second in the American League West despite having a 10.0 game lead in mid-June. This offseason has been quiet for the M's, as they've only made two major league additions: Signing veteran infielder Donovan Solano and re-signing infielder Jorge Polanco.
Luckily for the M's, the rest of the division is in a bit of flux this offseason as well. The Rangers feature massive questions in the bullpen while the Astros have lost Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker. Furthermore, they appear primed to lose Alex Bregman in free agency, though he has not officially signed somewhere else yet.
