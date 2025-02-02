Seattle Mariners Outfielder Dom Canzone Goes Viral For Heartwarming Moment
File this one under: Things I didn't know I needed today....
Seattle Mariners outfielder Dom Canzone recently went viral on social media after receiving an incredible gift from his mom.
Per @Topps on social media:
𝐌𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇: Dominic Canzone made his MLB debut in July 2023...and his mom finally tracked down his 1/1 debut patch card to give him as a gift.
Look at how much it means
We just heard a lot about the "debut patch card" as it relates to Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, but rookies will sign one card which features a patch of the actual jersey from their debut. Because there is only one card made, they are obviously extremely rare, but Canzone's mom was able to track his down.
The 27-year-old Canzone made his debut in 2023 with the Arizona Diamondbacks before getting traded to the Mariners in the deal that sent Paul Sewald to the dessert. He made the Opening Day roster for the M's in 2024, but got just 168 at-bats as a result of his low output.
He hit .196 for the season with eight homers and 17 RBI. He has serious power that the Mariners will hope to continue to tap into, but they need him to be more consistent and make better swing decisions. He struck out 53 times in just 67 big-league games. Hopefully some time around Edgar Martinez and Kevin Seitzer will improve that rate.
Heading into 2025, it seems like an uphill climb for Canzone to make the team. Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles make up the starting outfield while Mitch Haniger seems locked into a roster spot as well. Luke Raley and Dylan Moore can also play in the outfield.
