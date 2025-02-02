Seattle Mariners Rank Ridiculously Low on This List of Money Spent in Last Two Years
It's been a frustrating offseason for Seattle Mariners fans who want to see their team make moves that greatly impact the roster.
Thus far, the M's have only made two free agent additions this offseason: One-year pacts with Donovan Solano and Jorge Polanco. That doesn't seem like enough for a team with multiple holes that missed the playoffs by just one game last season.
Sadly, it follows a trend for the M's, who haven't been big spenders in free agency in years.
Take a look at this graphic from BrooksGate, which says that the M's are 25th in free agent spending over the last two offseasons.
In the last two years, the Mariners have signed Mitch Garver to a two-year, $22 million deal, Solano and Polanco.
It should be noted that the Mariners have made some additional moves to take on salary in the last two years (acquiring Mitch Haniger, Randy Arozarena and Polanco the first time), though it's come via trade. Furthermore, the M's also had to offload Robbie Ray's deal in order to make the Haniger trade feasible.
The M's have instead elected to rely on homegrown player development and low-budget moves over the last two years, striking gold on a player like Victor Robles, and striking out on additions like AJ Pollock and Tommy La Stella.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and finished second in the American League West.
The team will report to spring training in just under two weeks.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
ICHIRO DELIVERS MESSAGE: New Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki delivered a nice message to M's fans via social media on Friday. CLICK HERE:
HIP HIP JORGE!: MLB Network absolutely loves the M's re-signing Jorge Polanco to a one-year deal. CLICK HERE for their commentary.
POTENTIAL LINEUP: After signing Jorge Polanco, here's how the Mariners could look in 2025, per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.