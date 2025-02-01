Here's the Seattle Mariners Potential Starting Lineup After Re-Signing Jorge Polanco
The Seattle Mariners brought back veteran infielder Jorge Polanco this week on a one-year deal worth $7.75 million.
With that move completed (pending physical), the M's are essentially done with their offseason shopping.
As a result, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, here's how the lineup could look heading into the 2025 season.
With Polanco back in the mix, here’s what the Mariners’ lineup could look like for their March 27 season opener against the Athletics:
1. Victor Robles, RF
2. Julio Rodriguez, CF
3. Cal Raleigh, C
4. Randy Arozarena, LF
5. Luke Raley, 1B
6. Jorge Polanco, 3B
7. Donovan Solano, DH
8. J.P. Crawford, SS
9. Dylan Moore, 2B
Now, there's a few things to note here:
1) This is all health dependent. Injuries unfortunately happen and the team will have to be prepared to find answers in spring training should someone go down.
2) This is also matchup dependent. The Mariners seem certain to utilize platoon advantages in some spots this year. Solano could play first base against lefties with Mitch Garver sliding into the designated hitter spot. Garver could serve as the backup catcher, with Raleigh playing DH as well. Ryan Bliss or Austin Shenton could also see time depending on who's on the mound. Tyler Locklear figures to get an opportunity somewhere as well.
3) This ignores the Cole Young factor. All reports seem to indicate that Young, one of the team's top prospects, will begin the year in Triple-A, but there is still a chance that he could dominate in spring and earn a job at second base.
4) It would be noteworthy to see Robles in the leadoff spot all year long. He excelled in that role in 2024, but that has been JP Crawford's spot traditionally when healthy.
The Mariners report to spring training in less than two weeks. Opening Day is March 27.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEITZER TALKS JULIO: Appearing on Seattle Sports 710 this week, new Seattle Mariners hitting coach Kevin Seitzer spoke about his excitement level at working with Julio Rodriguez. CLICK HERE:
HIP HIP JORGE!: MLB Network absolutely loves the M's re-signing Jorge Polanco to a one-year deal. CLICK HERE for their commentary.
WELCOME BACK! Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Michael Saunders is back with the organization, taking a job as a minor league baserunning coordinator. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.