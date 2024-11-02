Seattle Mariners Have Important Deadline Coming up as Offseason Rolls on
The Seattle Mariners have already begun making moves in just the second day of the offseason on Friday.
The Mariners announced that they declined second baseman Jorge Polanco's $12 million option and third baseman Luis Urias cleared waivers and elected free agency.
The pair of moves left Seattle with 36 players on its 40-man roster. And those four openings will play a huge role as an important deadline approaches.
For the first four days post-World Series, teams are allowed to contact representation for free agents and make trades. Teams are also free to re-sign players that competed for them during the regular season.
But free agents and potential new teams aren't allowed to discuss contract terms or sign deals until five days post-World Series, which will be on Nov. 4. That's also the deadline for teams to activate players off the 60-day injured list and place them on the 40-man roster. It's also the deadline for players or teams to exercise available options.
That's where the Mariners four open roster spots will come into play.
Seattle has four players on the 60-day injured list: relievers Matt Brash, Jackson Kowar and Yimi Garcia and infielder Sam Haggerty.
Garcia is a free agent, meaning he won't count to the 40-man roster when activated.
Kowar, Brash and Haggerty are all still under contract. That will leave the Mariners with 39 players on their 40-man roster.
Outfielder Mitch Haniger also has a $17.5 million player option, which he's expected to exercise. That will fill out Seattle's 40-man roster.
Although the 40-man roster will be full, that doesn't stop Seattle from making moves. They can still make trades and non-tender players. Nov. 22 is the deadline for the Mariners to formally tender contracts to players up for arbitration or pre-arbitration. Seattle could non-tender Haggerty or Kowar to open up two more roster spots.
Seattle doesn't have any roster flexibility in its current state. But that will likely change as the offseason progresses.
