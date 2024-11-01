Seattle Mariners Third Baseman Elects Free Agency, Opens up Roster Spot
The Seattle Mariners have made their first moves of the offseason.
Mariners third baseman Luis Urias cleared waivers and elected free agency on Friday. This came on the same day the team declined the option of second base Jorge Polanco.
The pair of moves leaves Seattle's 40-man roster at 36 players.
The Mariners acquired Urias in a trade on Nov. 17, 2023, from the Boston Red Sox. Seattle traded third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Nov. 22, 2023, shortly after bringing over Urias. The addition of Urias to the team paired with Josh Rojas and gave the Mariners options at third base.
Rojas ended up being the starting third baseman for most of the year, turning in a Gold Glove-caliber season at the hot corner.
Urias played just 41 games with Seattle and spent most of the season with the organization's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers.
Urias hit .191 with four home runs and 16 RBIs with the Mariners. He spent the last month of the season in the majors with Seattle after the team selected his contract on Aug. 31.
Urias will likely find a home with a team looking for depth at third base. However, it may be on a minor league deal.
As for what it means to the Mariners, that becomes more interesting. Rojas is up for arbitration and his name has been thrown out as a possible non-tender candidate. If the M's jettison both players, they'll have major questions to answer this offseason.
