Seattle Mariners Have Been Shut Down in Trade Talks For St. Louis Cardinals Young Infielder
With the Christmas holiday approaching, the Seattle Mariners are reportedly having a tough time finding the gift of an infielder this offseason.
The M's, who have openings at first base, second base and third base, haven't made one real move to address the infield crisis. They did acquire former prospect Austin Shenton in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, but that's hardly the move that will lift the Mariners into playoff contention.
There have been rumored deals with the Phillies (Alec Bohm), Red Sox (Triston Casas) and Cubs (Nico Hoerner) but nothing has come to fruition, and it appears that those avenues are shrinking. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com adds that the Mariners have tried to engage the St. Louis Cardinals on Brendan Donovan, but they've been rebuffed at every turn.
The 27-year-old Donovan is under team control through the 2027 season and would certainly be a nice coup for the Mariners, but the Cardinals evidently value him as well. He's coming off a year in which he hit .278 with 14 homers, 73 RBI and five stolen bases. He also posted a .342 on-base percentage.
By not being able to get Donovan, the Mariners will have to continue to look elsewhere for their infield answers. Korean infielder Hye-Seong Kim has been posted and could be an option, as could former White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada. Jorge Polanco is still available after having his option declined by the Mariners and should the Red Sox re-engage the M's, they have multiple infield prospects in the high minors.
