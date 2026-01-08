Could the Mariners convince the Chicago Cubs into trading away Nico Hoerner?

As the Seattle Mariners continue to get more frustrating news this offseason, they might have a saving grace in Chi-Town. If the M's could somehow swing a sensible trade for Nico Hoerner, it would fill their current hole at second base. However, it takes two to tango, and with the Cubbies seen as contenders, they may be wary of parting with such a solid, everyday player.

In 2025, Hoerner hit .297, with seven homers, while driving in 61 runs. Along the way, he added in 29 stolen bases for some solid numbers on the season. Hoerner also earned his second Gold Glove Award for outstanding defense at second base. He's proven his value in six seasons with Chicago; His career stats include a batting average of .282, 36 home runs, and 278 RBIs.

CLICK FOR MORE: The Mariners have made it clear; they don't want to trade any of their starters

Hoerner is generally viewed as a consistent and reliable player, and he's drawn praise for his defensive skills and solid contact hitting. He's got a steady batting average and a strong presence in the field, and he's displayed a great work ethic and leadership. Overall, he's more of a steady contributor than a streaky one. That could be just what the doctor ordered for the M's, as they look to return to the postseason.

Nico Hoerner has shown some versatility in the infield, sometimes shifting to shortstop. However, his primary position has largely been at the keystone, which is the role he would fill with the Mariners if he ends up in the Emerald City.

What would the Mariners have to give up?

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

MLB Insider Jeff Passan actually touted a potential pairing between Seattle and the second baseman over a year ago, saying that Hoerner would be a 'perfect transaction' for the team. Now, in 2026, he's even moreso.

And while the Mariners have focused on the St. Louis Cardinals' multi-talented Brendan Donovan, the teams have reportedly been in discussions for weeks now. Still, that situation remains more storyline than substance, with both sides apparently drawing a line in the sand.

Hoerner would cost less in terms of personnel that the Mariners would have to send to the Windy City. He could likely be had for a Triple-A and Double-A prospect. Likely more in the range of being a year or two away from their first Spring Training, and no one that's highly-ranked in the club's farm system. If the M's could pull that off, then the addition of Hoerner would be a shining light at a time when the market looks bleak.

