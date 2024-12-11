Highly-Touted Seattle Mariners Prospect Jonny Farmelo Out Until Midseason
The Seattle Mariners went through the first two days of the MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas without making any acquisitions to their major league club.
The most relevant news pertaining to the Mariners are the rumors involving some highly-touted major league infielders and the team making a run at Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki.
But there was some valuable news pertaining to Seattle's minor league system, as well.
The Mariners are viewed as having one of the best farm systems in all of baseball. They had eight players ranked in Baseball America's top 100, the most in the league, and five in MLB Pipeline's top 100.
Seattle could see more players join the top 100 based on how the team's top 2024 draft picks ,Jurrangelo Cijntje and Ryan Sloan, perform in the minor leagues.
One of the Mariners' prospects with the highest potential could also join the list. But it doesn't look like he'll get a chance until midseason.
Jonny Farmelo was placed on the 60-day injured list on June 14 with a torn ACL that he suffered with the organization's Low-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts. And per comments made on Monday by the team's President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto, that injury is expected to keep Farmelo out until midseason in 2025.
Farmelo suffered the injury going for a catch on a fly out in center field.
Farmelo was drafted with the 29th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He was selected with the Prospect Promotion Incentive pick Seattle received for Julio Rodriguez receiving American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2022.
Farmelo's first professional season was in 2024. He played 46 games before his injury and hit .264 with four home runs and 25 RBIs and stole 18 bases while registering an OPS of .819. He's ranked as the Mariners No. 9 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
