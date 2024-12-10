Seattle Mariners Land No. 3 Overall Pick in 2025 MLB Draft
The Seattle Mariners have officially beat the odds.
The Mariners went into the MLB Draft Lottery on Tuesday with the second-lowest odds to land the No. 1 pick in the draft at just 0.53%.
When all of the draft picks were announced, Seattle ended up walking away with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 draft.
The Mariners improved 12 draft picks from where they selected in the 2024 draft, when they picked Jurrangelo Cijntje 15th overall.
The top three draft prospects in 2025 are shortstop/third baseman Ethan Holliday (high school), outfielder Jace LaViolette (Texas A&M) and left-handed pitcher Jamie Arnold (Florida State) per MLB Pipeline.
The two teams selecting ahead of Seattle are the Washington Nationals (first overall) and the Los Angeles Angels (second overall).
Holliday is likely to be the first player off the board in the draft. He's the brother of former top prospect Jackson Holliday, the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday and the nephew of Oklahoma State baseball coach Josh Holliday.
LaViolette hit .305 with 29 home runs and 78 RBIs in 2024 with the Aggies.
Arnold had a 2.98 ERA with 159 strikeouts in 105.2 innings pitched across 19 appearances (18 starts)
The Mariners went in on selecting pitchers in the 2024 draft and most of their top prospects are middle infielders.
If LaViolette makes it to the No. 3 pick, Seattle might find another top outfielder in its farm system outside of Lazaro Montes. The Mariners also have some Texas A&M connections with starting pitcher Bryce Miller and top pitching prospect Brandyn Garcia.
Whatever direction Seattle goes, it seems like there will be a talented player joining the organization when the draft takes place on July 13, 2025.
