Seattle Mariners Honor Team, City Icon Ken Griffey Jr. on His Birthday
There is a shortlist of players that are among the pantheon of Seattle sports royalty.
The Legion of Boom and Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks, Sue Bird of Seattle Storm, Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp of the Seattle SuperSonics and Clint Dempsey of the Seattle Sounders are just a few players that are ingrained in the history of athletic success in the Emerald City.
And one of the Seattle Mariners' members of that court of royals, Ken Griffey Jr., just celebrated his birthday.
Griffey Jr. turned 55 on Thursday, and the Mariners made a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) to celebrate arguably the best player in franchise history.
Griffey Jr. played the better part of 13 of his 21-year career with Seattle. He started his career with the Mariners and played with them from 1989-1999. He wrapped up his career with a second stint in the Pacific Northwest from 2009-2010.
Griffey Jr. was half-responsible for one of the most iconic moments in baseball, arguably in all of sports. He and his father, Ken Griffey Sr., became the first father-son duo to play together in 1990.
Griffey Jr. was a 13-time All-Star, 1997 American League MVP, 10-time Gold Glove winner and a seven-time Silver Slugger. He led the AL in home runs four separate times and RBIs once. He even tacked on a National League Comeback Player of the Year Award to his list of accolades in 2005 with the Cincinnati Reds.
Griffey Jr. was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. He's one of two players in Mariners history, along with Edgar Martinez, to have his jersey retired by the organization.
Griffey Jr. also scored the winning run during Game 5 of a 1995 American League Divisional Series off a Martinez double against the New York Yankees, which sent the team to its first-ever American League Championship Series. That play has an argument to be the most iconic in franchise history.
