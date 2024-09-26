Seattle Mariners Hurler Makes History Not Seen Since the Days of Cy Young
The Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 8-1 on Wednesday afternoon to close out the season series with the division rivals. WIth the win, the M's are now 82-77 on the season. Though they have playoff odds of under two percent, there's always something cathartic about beating Houston.
The Astros have already captured the American League West yet again.
The M's got solid offensive performances in the game from Julio Rodriguez, who hit his 20th home run of the season, and from Justin Turner, who had a two-RBI double.
On the mound, George Kirby worked in-and-out of trouble all day long. However, he buckled down and surrendered just one earned run on four hits. The best control artist in the game, he walked just one and struck out six.
This was likely Kirby's final start of the year, and he'll finish the season at 14-11 with a 3.53 ERA. He'll also finish the year with some incredible history under his belt.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
George Kirby issued one walk in his 6.0 innings today against the Astros, his 64th consecutive start with two or fewer walks allowed & 3.0+ IP.
That is the longest such streak by any starting pitcher in the majors since Cy Young in the 1904-05 seasons (66 straight).
Any time you can do something that hasn't been done in 120 years, you've done something right. This figure shows that Kirby not only has incredible control, but he also has incredible durability and hasn't gotten hurt early in any starts. Furthermore, he also has great ability, as he's never knocked out early by opponents.
The Mariners are off on Thursday but will take on the Oakland Athletics for a new series beginning Friday night.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's win in Houston on Monday night and why it was his favorite win of the year. He also discusses the playoff scenarios and has an in-depth talk with Todd Raleigh, the father of Cal Raleigh, about his son's season, career, upbringing and growth. CLICK HERE:
GOTTA WIN THE ONES YOU SHOULD: If and when the Mariners miss the playoffs this season, they can look no further than the ability to not beat bad teams. CLICK HERE:
NOT DONE YET: Some of the M's top prospects will continue playing this fall in the Arizona Fall League. CLICK HERE to find out who:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: