Seattle Mariners Iconic Broadcaster Hits Huge Milestone as 2025 Begins
SEATTLE Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs, who has hit a major personal milestone at the outset of the 2025 season.
This is Rizzs's 50th year in broadcasting and his 40th with the Mariners. He has been with the team from 1983-1991 and again from 1995-present. He also called games for the Detroit Tigers from 1992-1994.
Rizzs has been at the microphone for some of the biggest moments in Mariners history, including Luis Sojo's go-ahead hit in the 1995 American League West tiebreaker against the California Angels. The Mariners went onto win that game and advanced to their first American League Championship Series after beating the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series.
Check out the call here at the 41:25 mark.
He was also on the radio for Cal Raleigh's walk-off home run in 2022 that broke the drought and sent them to the playoffs for the first time since 2001. The Mariners ended up beating the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild card round that season before losing in the American League Division Series.
Whether it be Rizzs, Dave Niehaus, Dave Sims or Aaron Goldsmith, the Mariners have been fortunate to have some excellent broadcasters during their team history.
And if Thursday night's come-from-behind victory is any indication, Rizzs is going to have several more chances to call iconic moments here in 2025.
The Mariners and A's will play Game 3 of their series on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
