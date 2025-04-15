Seattle Mariners Infielder Ben Williamson to Make Pro Debut Against Cincinnati Reds
The Seattle Mariners' first rookie call-up of the season will get his first taste of major league action on Tuesday.
Mariners third baseman Ben Williamson will start at that position for the team in an interleague game against the Cincinnati Reds at 3:40 p.m. PT. It will be his first time playing in the majors.
Williamson was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of William & Mary. He was called up by the Mariners on Sunday in the team's final game before a nine-game road trip. He didn't get any playing time in Seattle's 3-1 win against the Texas Rangers.
Williamson has garnered rave reviews for his elite glove at third base. His home run power has been criticized, but he's been able to hit for a high average. Last year, in 124 games with the Mariners' High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox, and Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers, Williamson hit .283 with four home runs and 64 RBIs.
Williamson played 14 games with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers before his promotion. He batted .281 (16-for-57) with three doubles and eight RBIs.
"(I've definitely developed on) the mental side," Williamson said in an interview Sunday. "I feel like physically, in college my senior year, I was able to put on a bunch of weight, get in the weight room, take care of the mobility aspect of it. And when I got into pro ball, that was one of the biggest things I noticed. The mental side of the game, I was really struggling with. And just working with the mental skills department here, they know what they're doing."
Seattle has been fluid at third base due to the versatility of infielders Dylan Moore and Miles Mastrobuoni and using Jorge Polanco as a designated hitter recently. If Williamson impresses in his first stint in the big leagues, the Mariners might be inclined to continue to platoon third base.
