Seattle Mariners Infielder Makes History Amongst Rookies with Titanic Blast
Seattle Mariners rookie Cole Young officially made some unique history on Thursday night as the M's downed the Texas Rangers 6-0 at T-Mobile Park.
Per Mariners PR on social media:
Cole Young's 5th inning home run last night, which was initially measured at 470 feet but later updated to 456 feet, is the longest home run by a rookie batter at @TMobilePark in the Statcast Era (2015-c).
Young, 22, a first-round pick of the Mariners in 2021, made his major league debut on May 31. Since then, he's hitting .247 with three home runs, 16 RBIs and a .311 on-base percentage. He has an OPS+ of 94, suggesting he's been a slightly below-average player, but he continues to improve in a mostly everyday role.
Prior to his graduation from the list, Young was ranked as Top 100 prospect by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.
In addition to his home run, the Mariners got a big home run from catcher Cal Raleigh. It was his 42nd home run of the season and is the most ever by a switch-hitting catcher.
Eugenio Suarez also doubled in his return and J.P. Crawford had an RBI single. The Mariners got six shutout innings from George Kirby on the mound.
Seattle will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Rangers again at 6:40 p.m. PT. The M's will send right-hander Logan Gilbert to the mound while the Rangers counter with youngster Jack Leiter. Seattle is one game ahead of Texas in the battle for the third and final wild card spot.
