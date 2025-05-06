Seattle Mariners Shortstop J.P. Crawford Hits New Personal Best in Loss on Monday
The Seattle Mariners unofficial "captain" set a new career-best in a 7-6 loss against the Athletics on Monday. Starting shortstop J.P. Crawford entered Monday on a 12-game hit streak, which was tied for the best mark of his career.
And it didn't take him long to top it. In the top of the first inning, Crawford sent a ball to right field on the second pitch he saw from Luis Severino. It was an 85.2 mph single. He finished the game 2-for-4 with a run and walked twice.
Crawford's previous career-best hit streak was from June 13-26, 2021. Crawford's current streak extends back to a road game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 19.
Over the last 13 games, Crawford has hit .385 (20-for-52) with 10 runs, a double, three home runs and 13 RBIs. Those three homers over that stretch is his total number for the season.
Crawford had a down season in 2024, spending two separate stints on the injured list with a right oblique strain and broken right pinky finger. Those ailments limited him to just 105 games. He slashed .202/.304/.321 with a .625 OPS. He scored 55 runs and hit 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 37 RBIs.
Crawford is in the middle of a bounce-back season that's been spurred by his active hit streak. He's now slashing .294/.417/.404 with an .821 OPS. He's scored 18 runs and has three doubles and 17 RBIs to go with his three homers.
The Mariners need this increased production because of the injuries to Dylan Moore, Victor Robles, Ryan Bliss and Luke Raley.
The Mariners will play the A's again on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. PT.
